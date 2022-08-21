Watch Now
Firefighter fired for anti-police note after officer killed

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck passes the site where 98 people died last year in the Champlain Towers South building collapse, after a ceremony, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. A symbolic torch was turned off at 8:09 p.m. during the ceremony, marking the time one year ago, that the last body was recovered from the collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 21, 2022
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer were posted to social media.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the posts that were circulated following Monday's shooting of Det. Cesar Echaverry, a 29-year-old Miami-Dade police officer.

"We have confirmed that the firefighter in question authored a written statement using a social media platform that demonstrated a disregard for human life, demonstrated a violent and antagonistic stance towards civil servants and represented conduct unbecoming of a Miami firefighter," Zahralban said in a statement.

The fire chief didn't identify the firefighter, but firefighter Kevin Newcomb confirmed in an email to the Miami Herald that he was the writer. He told the Herald that he wanted to apologize and said he regretted his words.

Newcomb said he made the statement in a private chat among friends, without explaining how it appeared on social media posts. "I did not intend to hurt anyone, let alone so many people," Newcomb said. "First and foremost, I sincerely apologize to those closest to Officer Echevarry who have been made to feel more pain because of my words. I wish I could take them back. I wish them as much peace as possible and they deserve only kindness and support in this time."

Echaverry was shot Monday night as he and other officers closed in on a suspect wanted for an earlier robbery in nearby Broward County. He died Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

