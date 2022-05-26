GRAND TURK, Bahamas — A fire broke out on the Carnival Freedom cruise ship early Thursday morning while docked in the eastern Caribbean.

According to Carnival Cruise Lines, the ship's funnel caught fire while the vessel was in Grand Turk. Carnival said its emergency response team extinguished the fire in the ship's funnel.

Carnival said all guests and crew were safe and local authorities cleared the ship's guests to go ashore.

WEB EXTRA: Fire breaks out on Carnival Freedom cruise ship's funnel

The Carnival Freedom left from Port Canaveral on Monday on a five-day cruise around the eastern Caribbean. It was scheduled to make a similar trip starting Saturday.

Carnival Cruise Lines said they are "continuing to assess the situation," but no word has been given on the plans for the guests or the ship at this point.