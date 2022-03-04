FHP searches for suspect after shooting on I-75 in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it's searching for a man who shot at a vehicle on I-75 in Lee County on Friday morning.

According to a press release, troopers responded to the scene on southbound I-75, near mile marker 128, at 7:25 a.m. Troopers said they found a disabled 2021 Toyota in the inside emergency shoulder.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Miami, was in the vehicle. The vehicle had two bullet holes in it, one to the front hood area and the second to the right rear door. The driver was not injured, troopers said.

The shooter is described as a black male driving a newer model Nissan Sentra that is black in color.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.