FDLE Tampa agent injured in Kissimmee shooting, police say

KISSIMME, Fla. — An FDLE Tampa agent was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Kissimmee police said around 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of N. Hoagland Ave.

Members of the Osceola County Investigative Bureau and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were working on a joint drug investigation involving trafficking in illegal narcotics.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody without incident and as agents were approached by two other suspects, they were met with gunfire. Police said agents returned gunfire.

During the shooting, an FDLE Tampa agent was injured. police said. That agent was taken to a local hospital and is doing OK.

One suspect was shot by officers and was also taken to a local hospital.

The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.