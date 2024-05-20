Watch Now
FDLE cancels missing child alert for 3-year-old from Jacksonville

Posted at 8:08 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 08:16:42-04

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a missing child alert for a three-year-old girl from Jacksonville.

Authorities initially said Tahiry Brown was last seen near the 700 block of Ken Knight Drive in Jacksonville on Sunday. She was found safe Monday morning, according to officials.

There are no other details about her disappearance at this time.

