FDLE cancels missing child alert for 3-year-old from Jacksonville

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a missing child alert for a three-year-old girl from Jacksonville.
Authorities initially said Tahiry Brown was last seen near the 700 block of Ken Knight Drive in Jacksonville on Sunday. She was found safe Monday morning, according to officials.
There are no other details about her disappearance at this time.
When debris from a tractor struck their vehicle on I-75, Denise and Mike Brennan were told by a state contractor that "they will take care of it." Now, more than six months later, the Brennans are still $7000 out-of-pocket for repairs and rentals.
