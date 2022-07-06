JUPITER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide amber alert for a missing teenage girl on Tuesday evening.

According to FDLE, 15-year-old Ashley Reyes-Hernandez was last seen on July 2 in Jupiter, Florida, on 4th Street. Reyes-Hernandez is described as a 5'4" tall, White-Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

FDLE said Reyes-Hernandez might be in the company of Oliver Ramos, a 5'7" White-Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramos was last seen wearing white long sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black and gold sandals.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

FDLE officials said the two might be traveling in a dark colored minivan with tinted windows.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.