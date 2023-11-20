Family and congressional leaders tour the 1200 building for 2nd time this year

“It’s a community that lost someone. It’s a family that lost someone,” shared Debbie Hixon.

In the early morning hours on Monday, congressional leaders, local officials and family who lost loved ones in the Parkland Shooting gathered to tour the 1200 building for a second, and what will likely be the last time.

“Sometimes I think we are numb to the fact that this is another shooting that’s happened, and when you go through the halls, and you see the books and the personal items that were there, these were people," said Hixon, the Broward County School Board’s vice chair. "They had a life, and they are missed."

Hixon’s husband, Chris, was killed in the Parkland Shooting. She and others like her are hoping the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School can provide lessons learned.

It’s why, for a third time, they’ve gathered with this group to have a round table discussion.

“Whatever perspective you had before you went through it is different when you leave," Congressman Jared Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz helped to raise the age of purchasing a gun to 21 and put red flag laws in place. He now sits as the vice chair of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Moskowitz said he only wants to expand on his previous work.

Other leaders, like Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, said it’s a matter of making policies a reality.

“The question isn’t what the solution is. We know what the solution is," Fitzpatrick said. "The question is, do we have enough people with the courage to do it? And that’s where these family members have done a tremendous job.”

For Hixon, discussion points are fixing reunification procedures and the consideration of a no-buy list. Other family members shared their concerns and asked during hours of discussion.

It gave ideas to congressional leaders and peace of mind to those affected by gun violence.

The 1200 building is set to be demolished next summer, but Hixon said it is set to be cleared on Tuesday.