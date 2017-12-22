Eagle Cam begins 'Hatch Watch' on pair of eggs

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Fans of the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam are anxiously watching the nest for signs of hatching in its two bald eagle eggs.

Eagle parents Harriet and M15 laid the eggs in their North Fort Myers nest on November 19th and 22nd, which means they are nearing the end of their average incubation period of 35 days.

As a result, the eagle cam website has begun Hatch Watch 2017.

Harriet and M15 have diligently taken turns incubating their young by maintaining the necessary 105 degrees F temperature the embryos need for proper development. Harriet and M15 will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the inside the surface of the egg (scoring the inside) to break out.

During the last 2-3 days before hatching, the parents can hear and feel activity inside the egg and will watch the egg closely. Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it might will make soft calls that the adults can hear.

Last nesting season, the pair laid two eggs, but sadly only one was viable and successfully hatched.

The year before that, two eggs were successfully hatched in the pair's first season together.

You can watch the live feed 24 hours a day HERE, or stay updated by following the nest's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr feeds.