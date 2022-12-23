Drivers ready for challenges during Christmas road trips

TAMPA, Fla. — Ray Delarosa is making sure his luggage is on tight as he and his family make the long drive from Bradenton to Texas.

“I wanted to leave a day earlier, but it was raining the day before. It just caught me off-hand like this and I have to deal with it,” said Delrosa.

AAA says December 23 and then December 26 and 27 will be the most congested days on the road.

“I hope it’s not bad with the snow because they say the blizzard is coming in. But I’m used to the weather. I used to drive a truck before. But the traffic, they say it’s the worst.” said Delrosa.

The best way to deal with the traffic is to leave extra early and keep an eye on the weather reports.

They say the holiday travel season between December 23rd and January 2nd will set a new record with 5.8 million Florida drivers taking trips of at least 50 miles.

Megan Pearse's family didn’t expect to be driving to Illinois.

But their flights back home got canceled twice, so they rented an SUV and went off on an 18-hour journey.

“With a nine and a six-year-old. Two intense little boys. It’s going to be very interesting," Pearse said.

But they did have a great vacation in St. Petersburg.

It included Pearse’s son getting in the ocean for the first time.

“It was cold. We are used to Wisconsin lakes,” said Pearse.