Drag businesses say Florida bills, won't sway their operations

MIAMI, Fla. — One of Miami’s iconic drag shows does not believe the brunt of recent legislations being presented in Florida would break them if they came to pass.

“Drag never hurt anyone, or is meant to hurt anyone at all,” shared CC Glitzer. “So, it makes me pretty sad to be honest.”

Glitzer has been performing at Palace for the last year and has been doing drag for the past eight years.

She said this isn’t the first-time legislation looked to curtail her performances, “I think there is a lot of fear from people who are bringing this legislation up, and there shouldn’t be any fear.”

The performer furthered, “You know you don’t have to respect me and my art, or what I’m doing, but you do have to accept me for what I am and what I’m doing. The same with anything else. I don’t have to accept or agree with everything that’s going on in the world, but we have to agree to disagree and accept each other.”

In Florida’s legislature, two bills are being presented in both the House and the Senate. The measures would punish any group or person that allows children to see adult live performances.

This could impact operations like Palace.

AJ Prasaguet, the General Manager of Palace, shared, “I think if anything, it makes people want to come out more, and enjoy more, and support and celebrate.”

Within the last year, Palace has made necessary changes.

The business upped the age limit to 18 and over and upped security from 6 individuals to 10. It’s also changed performers' costumes to be more clothed.

Prasaguet stated that it’s all to remain in line with these proposals, “It doesn’t give us worries because we are already following the policies, and we have a great group of gals who work here every day.”

He furthered, “For us, we are doing everything right.”

Other Miami businesses like R House Wynwood have faced their own criticism after a video last year showed a young girl being brought on stage by a performer.

Now the state is investigating to determine if the venue should lose its liquor license over the performance that was deemed sexually explicit by state officials.

R House declined an interview but told me it currently has an open case against the state and is “hopeful a positive resolution with the state is forthcoming.”

But businesses like Palace said they aren’t phased.

The business is operating in its 35th year, and on the heels of Miami Beach Pride weekend, it hopes to continue to provide entertainment for years to come.

“We are hoping that people continue to see that it’s an experience, it’s for people to be entertained and enjoy, and to love and support our community even more. So, for us, the show continues on.”