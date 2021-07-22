Watch
Disney may get $570M in tax breaks for new Florida campus, report says

John Raoux/AP
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 22, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney stands to benefit from more than a half billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new regional campus in central Florida.

The campus promises to employ at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development. Documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel show the company could claim more than $570 million in tax breaks over 20 years for the project.

That would be among the largest in Florida history for a single corporation. The documents show Disney’s capital investment for the project could be as much as $864 million.

