Disney Cruises will now require kids 5 and up to be vaccinated

Brynn Anderson/AP
A person leans against the railing of the docked Disney Magic cruise ship at PortMiami amid the virus outbreak on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:25:11-05

Disney Cruise Lines will now require its younger patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on January 13, 2022, all guests 5 and up will be required to be vaccinated.

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022, the cruise line says.

Guests 4 years of age and under must also complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted, the company said.

Disney says its focus remains on operating their ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.

