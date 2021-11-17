Disney Cruises will now require kids 5 and up to be vaccinated

Disney Cruise Lines will now require its younger patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Beginning on January 13, 2022, all guests 5 and up will be required to be vaccinated.

Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022, the cruise line says.

Guests 4 years of age and under must also complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted, the company said.

Disney says its focus remains on operating their ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.