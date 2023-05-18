Disney announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser shutting down in September

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney announced Thursday it would be closing the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience after being open for roughly a year.

The company said attraction would "take its final voyage" at the end of September. According to CNN, Disney said it would work with guests to rebook reservations for later in the year before the attraction closed.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was supposed to be a large attraction that would give Star Wars fans the ultimate experience with a complete immersion in Star Wars including a two-day hotel stay.

However, when prices were announced of upwards of $6,000 for a family of four to attend, the future of the experience began to look murky.

According to CNBC, Disney spent $2 billion to construct two Star Wars parks in Florida and California, but how much of that went to the Galactic Starcruiser wasn't known.