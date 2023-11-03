DeSantis’ week plagued with poor polls, missed endorsements, and boot-bashing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With just days until the third GOP primary debate in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign had a tough week. Bad polling. Missed endorsements. Criticism over his footwear. Here’s a recap.

Poll Problem

Let’s start with the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll that dropped on Monday. Despite the governor’s exhaustive efforts in the Hawkeye State, his numbers ahead of the vital 2024 January caucuses continue to slide.

The results showed DeSantis' second-place position behind former President Donald Trump was in serious contention. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is now tied with DeSantis. Both candidates sitting at 16 points. The Florida governor had lost about three points since August. Haley had gained ten.

Trump remained the dominant frontrunner at 43%, gaining only a point since the summer. But while 63% of Trump supporters said they had made up their minds-- 54% of all caucusgoers said they could be persuaded to back someone else.

Platform vs. Platform Shoes

This week, Haley also became the latest candidate in the 2024 cycle to take a shot at the DeSantis' footwear for being more high heel than cowboy boot. When asked on The Daily Show if she would be "wearing higher heels" than DeSantis at the debate -- Haley took the opportunity for a dig.

“I’ve always said don’t wear them if you can’t run in them," said Haley. We’ll see if he can run in them.”

DeSantis dismissed the fashion focus, Thursday night. Speaking on conservative outlet Newsmax, the governor tried to reorient the conversation to platform instead of platform shoes.

"Look Eric, this is no time for foot fetishes," said DeSantis. "We've got serious problems as a country... I’ll tell you this if Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I'll wear a boot on my head.”

On Friday, while in Iowa, DeSantis gave reporters a preview of his likely debate strategy— hitting Haley for in his estimation being soft on China.

“She's trying to go a different direction on her rhetoric when it comes to China, but her record is writing the Chinese ambassador love letters saying, like, how great a friend China is," said DeSantis. "No, they're not a friend.”

Scott Boards the Trump Train

Trump, meanwhile, gained the support of a US Senator from Florida. Sen. Rick Scott (R) broke his rule of not endorsing before the primary — and penning an op-ed in Newsweek as to why.

“Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear," wrote Scott. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump."

Trump relished it all in speeches this week. In Houston, it might be time to hit someone other than DeSantis because it “looks like he’s finished.”

“It’s like a wounded bird falling from the sky— who is it?" Trump said pointing at the sky. "That’s Ron DeSanctamonious...”

Trump will not be at the Wednesday debate, instead doing his own rally about 30 minutes from the venue.

Those watching the others will likely want to pay particular attention to the dynamic between Haley and DeSantis as they spar for second place, and a chance to cut the former president’s lead.