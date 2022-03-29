DeSantis vetoes Congressional maps, calls for Special Session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday a veto of the recently approved Congressional redistricting map and will call for a special session of the state Legislature to again deal with the question of the maps.

Governor DeSantis received the map Tuesday morning and the veto was signed shortly thereafter. DeSantis said the maps violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and would run afoul of other federal laws.

RECOMMENDED: Florida high court refuses DeSantis request on redistricting

The maps, approved by the Florida Legislature during its regular session, are opposed by DeSantis and Florida Democrats, though for different reasons. As long as Florida Democrats stay opposed to the maps, a legislative override of the veto isn't possible.

In a joint statement, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson said the special session will be April 19-22 and said their goal is to get a map that will get Legislative and gubernatorial support.

"Our goal is to have a new congressional map passed by the Legislature, signed by the Governor, and upheld by the court if challenged," the duo said. "Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to exhaust every effort in pursuit of a legislative solution."

While the special session will focus on the legislative maps, DeSantis said there is a possibility of a session looking at property insurance later in the year.