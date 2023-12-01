DeSantis super PAC chairman steps down in another high-profile departure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Adam Laxalt, one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ closest friends in politics, is stepping down from his role as chairman of a super PAC supporting the Republican’s presidential campaign, a source with knowledge of the move confirmed.

Laxalt, who was roommates with DeSantis during naval officer training, joined Never Back Down in April shortly after its launch and before the Florida governor launched his campaign for president. The move put a key ally on the board of a super PAC that had an unusually outsize role in supporting a presidential candidate.

Laxalt brought a wealth of campaign experience in the early-nominating state of Nevada, having served as its attorney general before running unsuccessfully for governor and the US Senate.

Laxalt’s departure is effective immediately, he told the Never Back Down board in a letter provided to CNN by request and first reported by The New York Times.

“After nearly 26 straight months of being in a full-scale campaign, I need to return my time and attention to my family and law practice,” Laxalt wrote.

The departure of Laxalt comes on the heels of the exit of Never Back Down’s chief executive, Chris Jankowski, who stepped down last week. It also comes amid continued tension between DeSantis’ political operation and Never Back Down, which bled into the public view again recently when a rival super PAC, Fight Right, Inc., was formed by several individuals viewed as much closer to the governor.