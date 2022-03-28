DeSantis signs controversial House Bill 1557, dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial House Bill 1557 into law on Monday.
The bill has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents who argue it's a step backward for LGBTQ rights. Supporters, however, said the bill is about parental rights.
FULL CIRCLE: Parental rights? Or an attack on the LGBTQ community? Breaking down HB1557
The seven-page bill put Florida into the middle of the culture wars, drawing praise and criticism from around the nation.
Florida HB 1557 by ABC Action News
RELATED STORIES:
- Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill sending it to governor's desk
- Florida House passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill
- Some Disney employees stage walkout in protest of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
- Amendment that could out LGBTQ students withdrawn from Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
DeSantis signed the bill during a press conference at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.