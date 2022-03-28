DeSantis signs controversial House Bill 1557, dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial House Bill 1557 into law on Monday.

The bill has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents who argue it's a step backward for LGBTQ rights. Supporters, however, said the bill is about parental rights.

The seven-page bill put Florida into the middle of the culture wars, drawing praise and criticism from around the nation.



DeSantis signed the bill during a press conference at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.