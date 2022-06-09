Watch
DeSantis signs bills he says will help veterans get jobs

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 09, 2022
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed several bills Thursday in an effort to help people who serve in the military get jobs or advance their education once they leave their service.

Included among them are new laws that will supplement federal benefits for disabled veterans attending state universities or government-run career centers, allow state agencies to substitute military experience for postsecondary education to allow veterans to obtain civilian jobs and require the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to expedite license applications of active-duty military spouses.

“I'm proud to be governor of a very military friendly state. I served in Florida for a time on active duty, and it's really, really meaningful that you have the people that are wearing the uniform get genuine support from the community,” said DeSantis, who served as a Navy officer. “That's not true in every part of our country, unfortunately, but it's definitely true up and down the coast of Florida.”

DeSantis signed the bills at a Fort Walton Beach craft brewery owned by a veteran. It's in an area of the Panhandle with a large military presence.

