DeSantis running for re-election and not considering presidential run, governor announces

Governor Ron DeSantis is in fact running for re-election as governor of Florida.

He confirmed the news on an appearance on Hannity on Fox News Thursday evening after he was asked about whether he would be running for president in 2024.

"I'm not considering doing anything but my job," DeSantis said. "We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I'm going to be running for re-election next year."

He went on to address Florida's schools and critical race theory.

"We're also working on a lot of things in the state beyond just the governor's race," the governor said. "We've got school board races coming up. I want to make sure people are not supporting critical race theory. Making sure parents have the ability to send their kid to school the way they want to. There's a lot of huge issues. That's way down the road and it's not anything that I'm planning for."

It had long been assumed DeSantis was running for re-election in 2022. His top contenders to date are Democrats Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, as no major Republican candidates have announced a run.

The latest polls available on ABC's fivethirtyeight are from Sept. 23 and show DeSantis defeating Fried 48-36 and Crist 47-39.

Florida's gubernatorial election is set for November 8, 2022.