DeSantis proposes $115.6 billion budget amid immigration bill conflicts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out his next budget proposal, aiming to reduce spending next year amidst ongoing conflicts with lawmakers over an immigration bill. However, that icy relationship might be thawing.

Over the past decade, Florida’s annual spending has surged, surpassing $110 billion in recent years. This time around, DeSantis wants to level things off—offering a $115.6 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. During a press conference in Tallahassee, he emphasized savings, dubbing it the “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget.

“We need to keep the momentum going,” said DeSantis. “I’m confident that this focus on fiscal responsibility budget will do just that.”

The proposed budget includes a reduction of approximately $3 billion compared to the current year. Its key provisions include a net elimination of 741 vacant government jobs, increasing teacher and law enforcement pay, and creating an estimated $2.2 billion in tax relief. Much of it comes from sales tax holidays— which would include a summer break on sales tax for guns and ammo.

Additionally, the budget allocates over $500 million to Florida Emergency Management for immigration enforcement. That’s as it cuts nearly $400 million from Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

That move, in particular, has raised eyebrows in light of the ongoing conflict between DeSantis and GOP lawmakers over last week’s sweeping immigration bill. At issue is its provision tapping Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner as Florida’s chief immigration officer instead of a DeSantis appointee.

“People want to make this personal and say it’s a feud, but it’s not at all,” said Rep. Danny Perez (R), Florida House Speaker. “I disagree with him [DeSantis], but our bill is significantly stronger.”

When we spoke last week, Perez insisted Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson was the best bet for immigration enforcement. The speaker highlighted the commissioner’s post has accountability as an elected cabinet-level position with a statewide presence. That’s as the governor and his allies have condemned the change for potentially being an unconstitutional power grab. DeSantis has promised a veto of the bill.

A Florida Congresswoman, however, suggested a compromise was coming. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL13) posted from her X account on Monday:

“Heard from a good source that the FL legislature is in discussions with @GovRonDeSantis and they should be reaching an agreement soon. I hope they keep immigration authority with the Gov. Hearing the new version is WAY better than the 1.0.”

We asked DeSantis if that was the case. While he didn’t deny that the branches were making progress, details remained few.

“We’ve had great discussions,” said DeSantis. “I think we’re going to land the plane. So I don’t necessarily have an announcement now, but I’m pretty sure we’re going to get there.”

On the other hand, lawmakers like state Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne) believed “we're a long way from a deal” and said “real concerns” remained. He also downplayed DeSantis’ influence on the next state budget.

“Look, it'll go in the stack with all the other budget ideas,” Fine said. “Something voters need to understand is the governor doesn't get to write the budget. The legislature does. If he doesn't like it, he can veto parts of it, and, as we've shown, we'll override it. So his opinion on the budget is no different than any other constituent.”

Florida’s Democrats were frustrated with the budget’s provisions. Serval criticized it for not addressing affordability more aggressively.

Florida’s House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) criticized the governor’s plan for being “out of touch” and too focused on appeasing President Donald Trump instead of Floridians.

“The Governor’s budget proposal focuses on grabbing headlines and trying to keep him relevant in the national spotlight while leaving Florida’s families behind,” said Driskell in a statement. “Florida is becoming too expensive for many Floridians, with the cost of insurance, groceries, and health care skyrocketing faster than our wages.”

The party’s policy chair, Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D-Delray Beach), criticized the proposal for being overly restrictive, saving and cutting too much.

“I’m not sure what the governor’s plan is with that $8 billion,” said Skidmore. “But I know Florida’s families could certainly use some of that to help reduce their expenses.”

As of Monday afternoon, Florida’s House Speaker and Senate President Ben Albritton had yet to offer comment on the budget suggestions. They’ll have a lot of sway in how it looks when it heads to DeSantis for signature. The GOP-controlled legislature expected to send it to the governor at the end of the session, which is the first week of May.