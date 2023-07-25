DeSantis presidential campaign lets go of 38 staffers

Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign team has let go of 38 of its members.
Campaign filings showed the DeSantis campaign had around 90 staffers at one time. This means over one-third of his staff has been cut in recent weeks.
Campaign Manager Generra Peck released the following statement:
“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden. Governor DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”