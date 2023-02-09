DeSantis' planned ban on university diversity programs harmful to underrepresented students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It is a quarter past noon and a group of friends gathered on the University of South Florida's campus to catch up. They have found common ground as students that come from underrepresented communities.

“I am LGBTQ, I'm bisexual and I am nonbinary,” said Coby Grimm.

“I have autism and I have physical disabilities as well,” added Ali A.

Ali A. is a member of various multicultural student organizations on campus, including the Black Student Union.

“They’ve provided me community and resources that I didn’t really have coming in,” Ali said.

She said diversity clubs help students from different backgrounds feel seen and build bridges of understanding among various groups.

“They are fundamental safe spaces for not just the people they target but also people who want to learn more and people who want to be an ally to these communities,” said Ali.

That is the reason Coby Grimm joined P.R.I.D.E. Alliance-- which is the oldest continuously funded gay student organization in the state, according to USF.

“For all of high school, I had no idea who I was or what I wanted. Then when I finally started hearing about these groups, it sort of helped me guide myself to who I am,” Grimm said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for diversity programs to be dismantled at state colleges and universities.

Under DeSantis' plan, the state would defund diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, that he characterizes as “trendy.”

Dr. Samuel Wright ran the USF Multicultural Office of Admissions back in the 1980s.

“To make sure that all students of colors and different ethnic backgrounds had an opportunity to come to USF,” Wright said.

Florida’s 12 public universities plan to spend about $34.5 million on diversity programs, according to records gathered at the request of the governor's office. USF spent about $2.5 million of state funds on such programs.

Proponents of DEI programs said they provide critical training to combat implicit bias and dismantling them will have a negative impact on society.

“Martin said it beautifully, either we’ll work together, or we will perish as fools,” said Wright.