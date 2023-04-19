DeSantis-picked board passes resolution to have 'superior authority' over Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Disney versus DeSantis fight continues as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's Board of Supervisors takes back its power by passing a "superior authority" resolution.

The governor-appointed board met Wednesday to propose strengthening its authority over planning, zoning and land development regulations for the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

"It is indisputable that the District requires meaningful changes on a variety of fronts," said Matt Garcia, Chairman of Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The board approved Resolution No. 639, which gives them complete control over the special taxing district and land development in the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake.

The move comes after the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board signed over its power to Disney before the state took over it.

"Regardless of your politics, nobody should favor outdated legislation that elevates a corporation above the public good. In seeking to improve the functioning of this district, nothing is off the table with this board," said Garcia.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the legislature will terminate any agreements the former board had entered into with Disney and open the parks to regular state inspections.

"Unconstitutional effort to extend the life of its sweetheart deal, but Disney's efforts are riddled with illegality," said David Thompson, Managing Partner of Cooper & Kirk.

DeSantis first targeted Disney last year after being angered that the company spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the Don't Say Gay bill.

A second reading and public hearing for the resolution are on April 26.