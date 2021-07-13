DeSantis launches civic literacy initiative, Florida Civics Seal of Excellence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced $106 million to establish the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The funding will be used to create and award qualified teachers with the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence, which includes a $3,000 bonus for educators who complete training to earn the endorsement.

The funding will also be used for Florida’s civics curriculum and to expedite the implementation of Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards in Florida’s K-12 public schools.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our students are prepared to be great citizens,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “That is why we created a new civics curriculum in Florida and are making this important investment of more than $106 million. By July 4, 2026, our country’s 250th anniversary, we will make sure every K-12 student in Florida is educated with our new civics curriculum.”

Highlights of the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative Include:



$65 million for the creation and implementation of the Florida Civics Seal of Excellence - a new professional licensure endorsement for educators in civics education A $3,000 bonus for educators who complete training and earn the Civics Seal of Excellence endorsement.

$16.5 million for additional training, professional development and classroom support for educators and principals seeking to elevate civics education in Florida schools. Creation of regional civics coaches to provide support for teachers in building out civics programs.

$17.5 million to bolster Florida’s civics curriculum and expedite the implementation of Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards into Florida K-12 public schools.

$6.5 million for a career pathway program to launch pilot programs for public service incubators to develop partnerships between secondary schools and government institutions, allowing students to explore government and public administration and inspire the next generation of leaders in Florida.

In June, Gov. DeSantis signed three bills into law to improve civics education: the study of the rights, duties, and obligations of citizenship in schools throughout the state

That legislation came after the governor signed legislation blocking Critical Race Theory from being taught in Florida schools.