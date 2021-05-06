DeSantis awards more than $111 million in disaster recovery to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — After signing a controversial elections bill into law on Thursday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $111 million in long-term disaster recovery awards to 22 communities in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The money is through the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair program.

DeSantis was joined Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle, among several others.

The conference was held after DeSantis signed SB90 into law. A lawsuit was filed within minutes of DeSantis signing the controversial legislation, which includes restrictions on voting by mail and ballot drop boxes.

The bill-signing event was closed to local media and took place live on Fox News.