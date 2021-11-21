DeSantis appoints new Florida chief resilience officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Florida’s third chief resilience officer, a position aimed at tackling climate change that has been vacant for months.

The Republican governor announced Friday that Wesley Brooks would take over the resilience job first created in 2019 in a state highly vulnerable to climate change impacts. Brooks has worked since early 2020 as federal affairs director for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

He previously worked for GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Reps. Brian Mast and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Florida’s first resilience officer, Julia Nesheiwat, left after six months for a job with former President Donald Trump’s administration.