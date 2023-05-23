Watch Now
DeSantis announcing candidacy Wednesday on Twitter, will be joined by Elon Musk

Ron DeSantis
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:34:42-04

Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for president of the United States at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, a DeSantis spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Multiple sources also confirmed the news to ABC Action News' Forrest Saunders in Tallahassee.

DeSantis' announcement has been expected for months and sets up a primary battle with former President Donald Trump among others in the GOP field.

