DeSantis announcing candidacy Wednesday on Twitter, will be joined by Elon Musk

Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for president of the United States at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, a DeSantis spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Multiple sources also confirmed the news to ABC Action News' Forrest Saunders in Tallahassee.

DeSantis' announcement has been expected for months and sets up a primary battle with former President Donald Trump among others in the GOP field.

