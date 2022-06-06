Watch
DeSantis affirms $10 million to Florida's search and rescue teams

Confirms another round of first responder bonuses
Full press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announcing money for first responders.
Desantis disaster response June 6
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 06, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a $10 million budget allocation to support all eight of Florida's search and rescue teams.

Speaking in Jacksonville's Fire Station #50, home to the 250-member Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 5, the governor said the money was important for the team to get more funding in the wake of last year's Surfside condo collapse and for the hurricane response.

In addition, DeSantis said there would be another round of $1,000 bonuses going to Florida firefighters and first responders.

"It's going to be money well spent," DeSantis said.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the urban search and rescue teams were pushed to extreme lengths in responding to Surfside in addition to traveling to Texas and Louisiana to help cities recovering from tropical systems.

The funding will go towards equipment and additional training for each team, including a training event bringing all eight teams together.

