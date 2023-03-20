DeSantis on Trump legal issues: 'We're not going to be involved with it in any way'

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis largely deflected when asked about a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump Monday. Still, he did make light of the former president over his current problems.

Former President Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as early as Tuesday. While nothing official has confirmed the former president's claim, Trump's words sent the political world into a frenzy over the weekend.

When asked about the issue Monday, Governor DeSantis spoke more about billionaire George Soros than he did about the former president's legal troubles.

"But I do know this; the Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor. So he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said.

After saying the Manhattan District Attorney's office actions made citizens "become less safe," DeSantis did mention why Trump was in the current legal morass.

"So, you’re talking about this situation with, and look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just, I can’t speak to that," DeSantis said to a few laughs from the crowd in attendance.

He continued to take aim at the Manhattan D.A.'s office and repeatedly invoked George Soros' name. DeSantis also said he had gone after a "Soros" district attorney.

"These Soros district attorneys are a menace to society and I'm just glad I'm the only governor in the country that's actually removed one during my tenure," DeSantis said of his removal of former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

DeSantis' full comment on the question about Trump can be read below.