DEO to host workshops on unmet disaster recovery needs after Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is set to host a series of workshops across the state to address people's unmet recovery needs after Hurricane Ian.
According to a press release, the workshops will provide an overview of the CDBG-DR program and upcoming State of Florida Action Plan that will detail how this funding will address unmet recovery and mitigation needs, and offering impacted Floridians an opportunity to provide their input.
The workshops will take place in the following communities:
- MANATEE COUNTY
Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023Time: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Location: Manatee County Administration Building
1112 Manatee Ave., West
Bradenton, FL 34205
- PINELLAS COUNTY
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Location: Pinellas Communications Building
The Palm Room
333 Chestnut St.
Clearwater, FL 33756
- POLK COUNTY
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Location: Polk State College – Winter Haven
Room WST-126
999 Ave. H Northeast
Winter Haven, FL 33881
- COLLIER COUNTY
Date: Monday, July 10, 2023Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Location: Collier County South Regional Library
8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005
Naples, FL 34113
- HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Location: Highlands County Administration Building
600 S. Commerce Ave.
Sebring, FL33870
- CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023Time:10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Location: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center
75 Taylor St.
Punta Gorda, FL 33950