DEO to host workshops on unmet disaster recovery needs after Hurricane Ian

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is set to host a series of workshops across the state to address people's unmet recovery needs after Hurricane Ian.

According to a press release, the workshops will provide an overview of the CDBG-DR program and upcoming State of Florida Action Plan that will detail how this funding will address unmet recovery and mitigation needs, and offering impacted Floridians an opportunity to provide their input.

The workshops will take place in the following communities:



MANATEE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023Time: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Manatee County Administration Building

1112 Manatee Ave., West

Bradenton, FL 34205

PINELLAS COUNTY

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Pinellas Communications Building

The Palm Room

333 Chestnut St.

Clearwater, FL 33756

POLK COUNTY

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Polk State College – Winter Haven

Room WST-126

999 Ave. H Northeast

Winter Haven, FL 33881

COLLIER COUNTY

Date: Monday, July 10, 2023Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Collier County South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005

Naples, FL 34113

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Highlands County Administration Building

600 S. Commerce Ave.

Sebring, FL33870

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023Time:10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor St.

Punta Gorda, FL 33950