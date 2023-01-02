Watch Now
Delays increase at Florida airports after computer issue causes ground stop

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 02, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The FAA issued a ground stop advisory to Florida airports after an air traffic computer issue caused flights to be delayed Monday afternoon.

The FAA told CNN the computer issue was with the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center. According to the FAA, the issue is being resolved and the advisory has been lifted.

Airports all over the state are already experiencing delays and cancellations due to the issues. The average delay time at Miami International Airport is about 90 minutes. TPA issued the following statement:

The FAA provided the following hotline for Florida travelers. Click here for the hotline.

To check the status of flights at Tampa International Airport, click here.

