Debate erupts on Florida House floor as resolution for Israel ceasefire comes up for a vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was business as usual during day 2 of the special session until the final item on the calendar came up for a vote.

The resolution titled, "De-escalation and Ceasefire in the State of Israel and Occupied Palestine, Protection of Constitutional Rights, and Advocating for Dignity and Safety of Residents."

State Rep. Angela "Angie" Nixon proposed the resolution. It drew wide criticism from members of both her party and Republicans.

"A massacre is occurring now entire bloodlines of Palestinians have been wiped away. They are gone," Nixon told members of the House.

State Rep. Randy Fine said no one who supports the State of Israel should support the resolution.

"If you vote for this, you are putting my child and every Jewish child in this state at risk because what you are doing is what you are saying. What these monsters parading through our college campuses and on the streets are doing is justified," Fine said. "If you vote for this, you are an antisemite, and I encourage you all to vote no."

When asked by a colleague during the debate if she supported the terrorist group Hamas, Nixon responded, "No."

ABC Action News caught up with Nixon after the resolution failed to pass. There were 104 Nays to 2 Yeas.

"I care about all, all lives. I'm heartbroken," Nixon said. "There are people, innocent lives being lost right now. I'm just worried about the babies. I'm demonized here. They got up and turned their backs on me; they labeled me things that I'm not when clearly the bill stated it was against all forms of antisemitism. It was against all types of hate. But you know, it was a political stunt. And they wanted to score cheap political points. But I can stand firm in my conviction for everyone."

According to the United Nations report from Nov. 6, "10,022 people, mostly civilians, killed in Gaza, including 4,104 children, 2,641 women and more than 25,000 injured. Under international humanitarian law, disproportionate strikes may amount to war crimes, she said, adding that more than 1.4 million residents of Gaza are reportedly displaced due to protection concerns and the destruction of homes. The humanitarian system in Gaza is facing a total collapse, with Israel's complete siege of the Gaza Strip cutting off essential supplies to the civilian population, amounting to collective punishment."

"First and foremost, I think was that this state and this house stands with the people of Israel, with Jewish people across the globe, including in our state 100% unequivocal unwavering, unfaltering, and we will continue, while others may, step back, we will continue to lean forward in support of our Jewish brothers and sisters across the globe," House Majority Leader Paul Renner (R) District 19, said. "And especially in this day and age, we took strong statements today, both in the resolutions that were passed, as well as the resolutions that were rejected. I thought the comments by members of both parties were strong and compelling. And I think that the members have to take a stand. If they can't take a stand on an issue like this, what can you take a stand on?"

Some described the session as a political stunt to push Gov. Ron DeSantis' political ambitions as he prepares for a Presidential Debate tomorrow in Miami.

"We have actual bills and real policies that need to be discussed, and people who need real relief with respect to property insurance and affordable housing and all of those other issues," said Democrat House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell. "It's an abomination that the people of Florida have to continue to suffer at the hands of this governor's political ambitions."