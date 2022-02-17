Dead Florida deputy named as probable suspect in 1983 murder, sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A sheriff's office in South Florida named a deceased deputy as the only probable suspect in the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1983. Now, cold-case detectives believe he could be responsible for other sexual assault cases across the state.

Lora Ann Huizar, 11, was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered by former St. Lucie County Sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison, detectives with the department said on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said a uniformed patrol deputy, later confirmed to be Harrison, saw Huizar walking toward her home from a gas station on November 6, 1983, around the time of her disappearance. Her body was found three days later near the same area.

“We have established probable cause to determine that Harrison abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered the juvenile victim and later altered the crime scene by placing the victim in a drainage ditch in an attempt to destroy physical evidence,” said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

Authorities said those familiar with the original investigation confirmed that Harrison told two witnesses to leave the scene where Huizar's body was found 20 minutes before additional law enforcement arrived. Cold case detectives said they learned that the position of Huizar's body when crime scene investigators arrived was different from initial eye witness accounts.

In 2021, the department said Harrison's body was exhumed after a private lab found unknown male DNA from the victim's sexual assault kit. However, a comparison was not possible because of the DNA's degradation.

The sheriff's office said where Huizar was seen walking and where her body was found were both within the bounds of Harrison's assigned zone. The original detectives were unable to link Harrison to the crime or identify any other suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Harrison, according to authorities, worked for 10 different law enforcement agencies in Florida since the 1960s. Based on his 2008 obituary, Harrison worked in law enforcement for 25 years before he retired. He was 73 years old at the time of his death.

Cold case detectives said during his time with law enforcement, Harris "exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving juvenile females." Based on that pattern, cold-case detectives believe Harrison could be responsible for other sexual assault cases across the state.

If you have any information regarding Harrison or his possible involvement in this or any other criminal investigation, you may contact the St. Lucie County Criminal Investigation Division at 772-462-3230.