DCF announces second phase of D-SNAP program to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

Similar to the pre-existing SNAP, D-SNAP is a program that will specifically allow those impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive food assistance.

D-SNAP is limited to those who are not already part of the regular SNAP.

DCF stated that the program is being implemented in phases and by county. The second phase starts Monday, October 17, and will cater to Flager, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. John counties.

A third phase, which begins Monday, October 27, will include Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia.

Pre-registration is required for all applicants, who can conduct a phone interview through the D-SNAP Call Center at 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants are also invited to complete an in-person interview at a D-SNAP event. Interviews for the first phase, which included Polk and Sarasota counties, concluded on October 16.

For more information on the program and how you can apply, click here.