Current wildfire threats urge residents to be 'wildfire ready'

Historically, Florida’s year-round wildfire season peaks in April, May and June.

The Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service held a press conference on Thursday highlighting Florida’s current wildfire conditions and urging residents to be wildfire ready. This comes after the National Interagency Fire Center predicted above-average wildfire potential for Florida this season.

“With above normal wildfire potential this wildfire season, it’s more important than ever for Floridians to be aware of and prepared for the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Commissioner Simpson. “I’m urging all Floridians to be wildfire ready and to use extra caution because we all want to keep our firefighters and communities safe this wildfire season.”

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, over 1,000 wildfires have burned over 35,000 acres in Florida since January. Last year, 2,500 wildfires burned more than 141,000 acres across the state.

The Florida Forest Service is encouraging the public to “Be Wildfire Ready” by knowing Florida’s outdoor burning laws, preparing their yards and homes and preparing an emergency supply kit.

While Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S., the leading cause of wildfires is people, according to the Florida Forest Service.

As Florida’s population increases, so does the wildland-urban interface, which is the zone where homes and businesses are near forests or wooded areas that are fire-dependent and fire-prone.

“We are now entering the peak of wildfire season, which means Floridians should take extra precaution during these drier months to protect people and property,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “The Florida Forest Service encourages Floridians to be Wildfire Ready by preparing your yard, home, and emergency kit, and knowing Florida’s outdoor burning laws.”

CLICK HERE to learn how to protect your life, home, and community from fires. To view current wildfire conditions and activity, CLICK HERE.