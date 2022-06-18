Cruise ships adding sports betting options for passengers

MIAMI, Fla. — The fast-growing legal sports betting industry is extending its reach to the middle of the ocean.

BetMGM and Carnival Corporation announced a deal Friday to put sports books on more than 50 U.S.-based cruise ships. The arrangement will allow betting while the ships are at sea or docked in a state that allows sports betting.

Passengers can bet using a mobile app or at physical kiosks on the ship. It encompasses the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. Princess began offering sports betting last October.

The sports betting operations will be phased in over the next few months.