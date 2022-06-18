Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Cruise ships adding sports betting options for passengers

Cruise ships
Vincent Yu/AP
Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022. Thousands of passengers are being held on a Hong Kong cruise ship for coronavirus testing, after health authorities traced nine close contacts of a recent omicron cluster on the ship and ordered it to turn back. Authorities ordered the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere” and was due to return Thursday, to return a day earlier, according to a government statement posted in the early hours of Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Cruise ships
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 09:24:41-04

MIAMI, Fla. — The fast-growing legal sports betting industry is extending its reach to the middle of the ocean.

BetMGM and Carnival Corporation announced a deal Friday to put sports books on more than 50 U.S.-based cruise ships. The arrangement will allow betting while the ships are at sea or docked in a state that allows sports betting.

Passengers can bet using a mobile app or at physical kiosks on the ship. It encompasses the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. Princess began offering sports betting last October.

The sports betting operations will be phased in over the next few months.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Next Game: Tampa Bay at Colorado. Watch Saturday at 8pm on ABC.