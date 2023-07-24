Watch Now
Crews searching for man who went overboard from cruise ship near Florida coast

Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 10:23:30-04

A search is underway for a man who went overboard from a cruise ship east of Melbourne, Florida.

According to officials, air and surface crews are searching for the 30-year-old man who went overboard from the Carnival Elation Sunday morning.

No other information has been released at this time.

