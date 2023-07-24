Crews searching for man who went overboard from cruise ship near Florida coast

A search is underway for a man who went overboard from a cruise ship east of Melbourne, Florida.

According to officials, air and surface crews are searching for the 30-year-old man who went overboard from the Carnival Elation Sunday morning.

#Breaking @uscg air & surface crews are searching for a 30-year-old man who went overboard from the Carnival Elation, 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, Sunday morning. #CG is actively searching with crews from air stations Miami, Clearwater & Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon#SAR pic.twitter.com/tl7zkbW6z6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 24, 2023

No other information has been released at this time.