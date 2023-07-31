COVID-19, influenza, and RSV showing up again as the start of school nears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic may be over, but that doesn't mean Covid-19 cases have gone away. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a recent uptick in cases.

With kids heading back to school in less than two weeks, Covid is just one of the viruses that may be waiting for the kids.

In a recent report between June 16th, 2023 to July 15th, 2023 7,109 people were hospitalized as a result of Covid-19. Natasha A. Pierre is now one of the numbers added to those who contracted the virus recently.

"It's uncomfortable and annoying to be sick," Pierre said.

For three and a half years, Pierre escaped contracting Covid-19. That is until July 13th. Now, almost three weeks later, she is still testing positive.

"I have tested at least ten times and every single one has been positive," Pierre said.

Dr. Fernando Bula Rudas is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and said Pierre may be an anomaly.

People who can't seem to get rid of the virus, Bula Rudas said, often have pre-existing conditions. Pierre had asthma as a kid and pneumonia two years ago.

"We are still learning from this virus. There is a lot that we're learning and so far we haven't been able to pinpoint a predictability in saying this is when we're going to start seeing peaks," Dr. Bula Rudas said.

Still, Dr. Bula Rudas said the virus appears to be creeping back up during the summer months. He said that may be due to summer travel. The same goes for the winter season when people are traveling to see loved ones during the holiday season.

"We have to be cautious about all of these viruses circulating," Dr. Bula Rudas said.

The other viruses Dr. Bula Ruda is referring to are influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV.

All three of these viruses have the potential to wreak havoc on the respiratory system and seem to be popping up at the same time.

A vaccine for RSV has been approved by the FDA, but it's not currently available for release. The same goes for new antibody protection for kids under the age of two.

But, after three years of dealing with COVID, scientists like Dr. Bula Rudas has key advice for everyone.

"There could be fatigue but I would just say let's trust our scientists. Let's trust our institutions. Our healthcare workers and their new recommendations to get vaccines this year," Dr. Bula Rudas said.