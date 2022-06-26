Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Couple fatally shot at Florida resort in domestic murder-suicide

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 10:03:02-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man and woman were found fatally shot Saturday at a hotel resort in central Florida's tourist corridor in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide that started as a domestic dispute.

The middle-aged man and woman were found at The Fountains Resort on International Drive, which is a primary tourist corridor in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told local news outlets that it appears the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

No further details were released Saturday afternoon.

DV.png

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Next: Game 6 is Colorado at Tampa Bay. Watch Sunday at 8pm on ABC.