Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport open after evacuation because of bomb threat

Passenger on Frontier Airlines flight spoke about explosive, sheriff's office said
All of concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.
The terminal at Palm Beach International Airport was crowded after a bomb threat on Jan. 24, 2022.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 24, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport reopened Tuesday night after
evacuation because a passenger onboard a departing Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a man aboard the plane who made an utterance about an explosive, causing the evacuation of the concourse.

Frontier Airlines flight 2346 was scheduled to depart at 5:02 p.m. bound for Philadelphia.

Concourse C was evacuated so the sheriff's office bomb squad and the FBI could check two passenger bags.

A thorough search of the plane and the concourse area was conducted with negative results, Barbera said. Shortly before 8 p.m. all passengers were allowed to re-enter the concourse C area.

Just after 9 p.m., seven flights were delayed at the airport, including the Frontier flight and another one by the airline scheduled to depart at 8:08 p.m.

The evacuation of the concourse caused everyone who deplaned to be moved to concourses A or B.

Airlines that depart PBIA from Concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

Investigators said the man who made the threat was arrested.

The FBI will follow up with potential charges on the detained passenger, PBSO said.

