Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise just east of Florida

Lynne Sladky/AP
A construction crew works on the site of Carnival Cruise Line's new Terminal F, which will be the homeport to the Carnival Celebration cruise ship at PortMiami, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 17, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped from a Carnival cruise ship returning to Florida Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard and Carnival Cruise Lines, the man jumped from the Mardi Gras ship about 55 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida. The ship's crew, along with the Carnival ship Elation, joined the search until the Coast Guard released the ships.

The Coast Gaurd said two cutters and an airplane were used in the search for the missing 43-year-old man. Carnival Cruise Lines said the company's thoughts and prayers are with the man and his family.

