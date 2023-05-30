Coast Guard searching for man who fell overboard Carnival Magic

A search is underway nearly 200 miles east of Jacksonville after a man who was on board the Carnival Magic cruise ship fell overboard on Monday, according to the Coast Guard.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by his companion on Monday afternoon, according to a statement Carnival sent to WTKR, ABC Action News' sister station in Virginia.

The statement, in full below, said security footage showed the man leaning over the railing on the balcony in his room and dropping into the water just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Carnival Magic has reported a man overboard to the U.S. Coast Guard. He was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon and an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard has released the ship from any search and rescue efforts and advised the ship’s captain to continue on its way to Norfolk where it will arrive as planned on Tuesday. The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board.

The ship departed from Norfolk on Thursday and returned Tuesday morning while the search continued.

Passengers told WTKR they heard cruise personnel asking for the man over the intercom several times, but they weren't sure why or how the man was missing.

“There was a security team storming each deck, each floor, concerned. But eventually, they let everybody know that he wasn't found,” said passenger Leevon Porter.

Other passengers said they learned of the missing man through a Facebook post made by his wife in a group for the cruise.