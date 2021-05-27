Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Coast Guard: 2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns in Keys

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Authorities investigating 'multiple deaths' near the Georgia-Florida state line
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 19:47:10-04

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned near the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water. Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers.

There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.

Officials didn’t immediately know what type of boat the people had been traveling in or where they had come from.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.