Citizens Property Insurance approves 2023 rate hike that will impact homeowners, renters

Citizens Property Insurance approved a rate hike for 2023 that will increase the statewide average for all Personal Line policies on Wednesday.

A press release stated that Citizens board members approved a recommended increase of 14.2% for those policies, which will impact homeowners, renters and more. The release also said that individual premiums may increase even more due to inflation in the construction market, which is driving higher replacement costs.

Homeowner multiperil (HO-3) rates, however, will have an average increase of 13.9%, while condo owners will see an average 14.6% increase.

Now the increase must be approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation. If passed, the rates will go into effect for both new and renewal policies after Nov. 1.

“No one wants their rates to go up. We completely understand that,” Citizens President/CEO and Executive Director Tim Cerio said. “But the fact is that Citizens rates remain actuarially unsound and artificially low. This inadequacy is unsustainable and heightens the risk of assessments on all Florida insurance consumers.”

