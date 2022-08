TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday.

Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign on Twitter.

Her successor, Bryan Griffin, will take over as Press Secretary.

Her full statement is below: