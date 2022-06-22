Children, 2 months and 2 years old, missing out of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert is active for two young children, ages 2 months and 2 years, who were last seen in Fort Myers.

Genesis Barrios, 2 months old, was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie. She has a pink blanket with her.

Yazmin Barrios, 2, was last seen wearing a two-piece tank top and bottom with silver stars.

FDLE said the pair were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue. According to the alert, Genesis was last seen on Monday, June 20.

The alert did not provide a date that Yazmin was last seen.

Investigators believe they are in the company of two adults, 25-year-old Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and 35-year-old Immer Barrios. Authorities did not provide information on the relationship between the children and the adults.

They are reported to be in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart, Florida tag #QFG-B59.

If you know of their whereabouts or have information that may help, contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-7700, 911, or the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.