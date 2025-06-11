Chick-fil-A testing new sandwich exclusively in Florida

Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwich offerings this summer and one of the test markets is in Florida.
Chick-fil-A announced that it will be offering two sandwiches at two test markets from June 9 through July 19.
The fast-casual restaurant is offering a Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich at select Jacksonville locations. The Chick-fil-A website describes the sandwich as spicy or grilled with a Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips.
The Salt Lake City market is also testing a Jalapeno Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich. That sandwich will also be available, Spicy or Grilled, with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños, Chick-fil-A said.
The sandwiches will only be available at select restaurants in the two markets. Chick-fil-A recommends checking the Chick-fil-A App or contacting the restaurant for availability.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.