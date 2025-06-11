Chick-fil-A testing new sandwich exclusively in Florida

Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwich offerings this summer and one of the test markets is in Florida.

Chick-fil-A announced that it will be offering two sandwiches at two test markets from June 9 through July 19.

The fast-casual restaurant is offering a Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich at select Jacksonville locations. The Chick-fil-A website describes the sandwich as spicy or grilled with a Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips.

The Salt Lake City market is also testing a Jalapeno Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich. That sandwich will also be available, Spicy or Grilled, with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños, Chick-fil-A said.

Chick-fil-A

The sandwiches will only be available at select restaurants in the two markets. Chick-fil-A recommends checking the Chick-fil-A App or contacting the restaurant for availability.