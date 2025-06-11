Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Chick-fil-A testing new sandwich exclusively in Florida

Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich.jpg
Chick-fil-A
Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwich offerings this summer and one of the test markets is in Florida.

Chick-fil-A announced that it will be offering two sandwiches at two test markets from June 9 through July 19.

The fast-casual restaurant is offering a Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich at select Jacksonville locations. The Chick-fil-A website describes the sandwich as spicy or grilled with a Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips.

The Salt Lake City market is also testing a Jalapeno Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich. That sandwich will also be available, Spicy or Grilled, with pepper jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños, Chick-fil-A said.

Jalapeno Ranch Club Sandwich.jpg

The sandwiches will only be available at select restaurants in the two markets. Chick-fil-A recommends checking the Chick-fil-A App or contacting the restaurant for availability.

Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes

"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.

Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.