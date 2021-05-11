Check which Florida nursing homes have emergency generators

With hurricane season just around the corner, there's a tool to improve transparency about whether or not nursing homes in Florida are prepared.

The Agency for Health Care Administration says it's launched an updated online dashboard that focuses on emergency power plans and the availability of on-site generators for all regulated nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.

We checked the status of the facilities in our area and found that all were considered in "full compliance" in Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee and Indian River counties.

That means their emergency power plans were approved by the local emergency management agency and the facility says its plan has been implemented including the availability of a generator.

Visit the generator status dashboard here.