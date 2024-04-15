Charges filed against alleged crime duo for multiple robberies at Home Depot stores across Florida

FLORIDA — Criminal charges have been filed against two people after being accused of violent robberies in five different Florida counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the charges in a press release. Raheen Davis Jr and Vayshounn Harris are charged with multiple robberies at Home Depot stores across Florida.

“These two criminals committed multiple robberies at Home Depot stores across five counties, violently assaulting employees in the process. In one incident, a defendant even pepper-sprayed a cashier in the face. We do not stand for organized retail theft in this state, especially theft that involves violence," Moody said.

Davis and Harris, according to investigators, traveled to various Home Depots across the state, filled up shopping carts, and tried to check out in the store's home and garden center. They would then attempt to pay for the over 1,000 worth of merchandise with counterfeit bills. When the clerk realized the money was counterfeit, Davis and Harris would attempt to open the cash drawers and assault store employees and, in one instance, pepper sprayed a worker in the face.

Davis is charged with three counts of burglary with assault or battery, one count of robbery with a weapon—first-degree felonies—one count of robbery, a second-degree felony; three counts of attempted robbery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older, each third-degree felonies.

Davis and Harris are both already in custody for previous crimes—Davis in Duval County and Harris in Manatee County.