Changes coming to Lightning Lane and Genie Plus at Disney World to allow more advanced planning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is changing its Lightning Lane and Genie+ services. On July 24, the Disney Genie+ service will become Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

With Lightning Lane Multi Pass, you can make three Lightning Lane selections for a single theme park and choose a time for those attractions.

According to Disney World, the current Lighting Lane will now become Lightning Lane Single Pass. The single pass will allow you to reserve a time at one of the high-demand attractions and make your purchase in advance.

Hotel guests can book Lightning Lane passes seven days in advance, and all other guests can book three days in advance. The company says this will allow guests the choice to plan ahead and spend less time planning during vacation.

Prices for both services will vary by date, and they can be viewed starting July 24. More information on the changes can be found here.